Willow 38 recently welcomed its first residents. The newly built gated townhome community nestled in the Arcadia neighborhood is an energy-efficient community enabled with smart home technology and constructed with sustainable building materials, according to MEB Management Services

The community is developed by Raintree Investment Corp. and offers three spacious 2,000+ square-foot floor plans with 3- or 4-bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Residents can use their smartphones to control the smart technology thermostat and stoves, check the Ring doorbell camera, detect leaks, secure the touchless door locks, and open their garage. Willow 38 also added upgraded features to attract residents with electric vehicles (EV) by pre-wiring each personal garage for individual EV charger capability.

Willow 38 is located at 3842 E. Osborn Road. To learn more visit www.willow38.com.