Bricks & Minifigs Central Phoenix will celebrate its two-year anniversary Saturday, Dec. 2.

During the event, the store will host a meet and greet with Karen Bludorn from FOX’s “LEGO Masters” Season 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to stop by to meet this fun builder, take pictures and ask their LEGO Master questions. In addition, guests can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1 to 4 p.m., after which they can go claim a spot along Central Avenue for the APS Electric Light Parade.

Throughout the event, the store will offer other special anniversary and holiday promotions and raffles every hour — details of which were not finalized by press time.

Bricks & Minifigs, located at 24 W. Camelback Road, Suite G, buys, sells and trades all LEGO products and offers a huge selection of new and retired sets, individual minifigs, bulk bricks, components and accessories.

For additional information, call 602-675-1392 or visit https://bricksandminifigs.com/central-phoenix-az.