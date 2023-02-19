In an effort to assist LGBTQ+ owned, and LGBTQ+ inclusive businesses and organizations in Maricopa, Coconino, Pima and Yavapai counties, ONE Community offers grant funded technical assistance, training and mentoring as part of the AZNavigator team.

AZNavigator, the organization says, is a team of 10 organizations working together across Arizona to improve quality and access to small business support services. From startups to established businesses, the team of experts can help stabilize, reinvent, or scale companies in the following areas: connectivity and support for LGBTQ+ workers, employers, entrepreneurs; advocacy; marketing; inclusivity training; and socially responsible business advocacy.

ONE Community can connect business owners with partner organizations on the team to help them with many other small business needs including financial support, website development and veterans’ services.

“From startups to established businesses, our team of experts can help stabilize, reinvent, or scale your company,” the advocacy organization said in a released statement.

For additional information, click on AZNavigator under the “Programs” link at www.onecommunity.com.