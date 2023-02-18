The Melrose Street Fair runs along 7th Avenue from Indian School Road to Campbell Avenue, is free to the public and features over 200 local and independent artisans, food trucks, live music, a farmers’ market, kid’s activities and craft beer garden (submitted photo).

The Melrose 7th Avenue Street Fair is a one-day event that spans over a half mile in the heart of Phoenix’s Melrose District. The 2023 event celebrates the Seventh Avenue Merchants Association’s 22nd year and the 20th Street Fair. It is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 25,000 community enthusiasts attended the event last year. The Street Fair runs along 7th Avenue from Indian School Road to Campbell Avenue. It is free to the public and features over 200 local and independent artisans, food trucks, live music, a farmers’ market, kid’s activities and craft beer garden. All of this including the local businesses along 7th Avenue. Patrons can also enjoy the ever-popular Chester’s Classic Car Show, which welcomes over 200 classic, antique and vintage cars, truck and hot-rods.

Family entertainment throughout the day includes Wild Man Phil’s Reptile Show and Exhibit; Balloons for All Ages; Puppet Pie Puppet Show (as seen on “Sesame Street”); Paint on Me — Bubbles and FacePaint; Flippen Out Trampoline Act; and the Root Beer Garden.

In addition, In The Q Records welcomes “Vinyl In The Valley” to the Melrose Street Fair’s main stage. “Vinyl In The Valley” is a local music competition for residents of Maricopa County that took place during the summer of 2022. This competition is supported, in part, by the Phoenix City Council through the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture. Performances will consist of Top 10 Finalists, Remedy Rx and Solh, along with first runner-up, Helen Morris, and winner, Comptalo. Additional performers include The Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus and local youth/young adult mariachi band, Mariachi Estrella de Cobre. Clayton McKee will once again serve as emcee. Live entertainment includes:

11–11:25 a.m.: Mariachi Estrella de Cobre

11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Remedy Rx

12:15–12:45 p.m.: Reset / Announcements

12:45–1:30 p.m.: Helen Morris

1:30–2 p.m.: Reset / Announcements

2–2:30 p.m.: The Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus

2:30–2:45 p.m.: Reset / Announcements

2:45–3 p.m.: Solh

3:30–4 p.m.: Reset / Announcements

4 –4:45 p.m.: Comptalo

Parking is free throughout the surrounding neighborhood and general vicinity. The event is also about a half mile south of the light rail.

The Seventh Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA) is a nonprofit organization established to further the unique character and assets of the Melrose Curve to facilitate safety, community, revitalization and beautification. For additional information, visit www.melrosemerchantsassociation.com.