Phoenix Boys Choir rehearses in cars

The Phoenix Boys Choir found an unusual way to sing together, rehearse for virtual performances and stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singers have been rehearsing inside cars in a parking lot using an open FM channel on the vehicles’ radios three days a week. The choir used the technology to safely record the audio for a concert last month.

The organization invested nearly $8,500 to purchase the technology it needed. If you’d like to make a financial donation to help the choir defray this unexpected cost, visit app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=pboyc.

The Phoenix Boys Choir also sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” last month at the NASCAR Race Series at Phoenix Raceway. This virtual performance was televised nationally.

Because the pandemic has been challenging for the youths in the choir, the organization began a new program earlier this year called “Mind, Body, Spirit & Voice” to support their social and emotional needs. It aims to empower the boys and support their mental health while helping them develop independent thinking, emphasizing that their voice and actions matter. The program allows the boys to connect their home, school and choir behavior, using journaling to reflect and cope. It also offers parents and the boys and young men access to mental health professionals if they need it.

Phoenix Boys Choir will sing in its final concert of the year, “Voices of Unity” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. The singers will share a message of hope for solidarity of all human beings. To learn more visit www.boyschoir.org.