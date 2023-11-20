Following two rounds of community meetings in June and September, The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 26, to approve new City Council District boundaries, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Every 10 years, the city is required by law to review and rework City Council district boundaries based on the latest Census data. The district boundaries must be adjusted to better equalize the population across districts.

District 4 has a number of new additions, including north to Christown Spectrum Mall, Solano Park and Yucca Library; east to the Creighton Precinct; 32nd Street and McDowell Road; south to the Greenwood Precinct; Thomas Road to I-10 from 27th Avenue to 19th Avenue.

Also in the North Central area, District 6 extended west to 19th Avenue between Glendale and Northern Avenues, which was previously split between Districts 3 and 5.

Learn more about the new map at www.phoenixredistricting.com.