Your Strength Movement Coaching, located inside Your Strength Gym at 16th Street and Northern, offers corrective exercise, personal training, small group strength and mobility classes and nutrition coaching.

Owner Katie Wilson offers small group strength classes six days a week, Monday through Saturday, at 9 a.m. Pricing starts at free offerings and ranges up to $75 for a private session.

Wilson added, “Look for weekly discounts for services on our Schedulicity scheduling service by downloading the Schedulicity App!”

The gym is located at 7575 N. 16th St., Suite 9. Learn more at www.yourstrengthaz.com.