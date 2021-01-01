LUNAFEST to celebrate women filmmakers

February 2021
LUNAFEST, a fundraising film festival committed to advocating for women filmmakers and bringing women together, is returning next month.
This festival will be held in a virtual format this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the sixth consecutive year for the festival, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. LUNAFEST is being delivered in partnership with local non-profit organization Soroptimist International of Phoenix. Mary Jo West, Phoenix’s first primetime anchorwoman, and Gayle Bass, host of the TV show “RightThisMinute,” will serve as co-emcees for this year’s event.
The 2021 season of LUNAFEST will feature seven short films featuring strong women with powerful images and impactful language. Stories presented in the films represent diverse perspectives of the filmmakers and their subjects. Some may contain content that is not suitable for teens or children.
Tickets for LUNAFEST cost $25 per home and will give the viewers 24-access to the movies. Those with tickets will receive a streaming link and password the morning of the event. Ticket holders have until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8 to view the movies.
All proceeds from LUNAFEST will help Soroptimist International of Phoenix, whose mission is to empower girls and women by offering access to and support of their educational objectives, as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures, a non-profit organization that supports women, non-fiction filmmakers whose work catalyzes social change. To buy tickets to LUNAFEST, visit https://www.lunafest.org/screenings