Music at Trinity brings performances online

You can enjoy tunes from the comfort of home with the Music at Trinity virtual concert series.

Erik W. Goldstrom, Canon musician for Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on west Roosevelt Street, will direct the Spring 2021 Virtual Concert Series, where all shows are shown online, that will start next month. Music at Trinity, which Goldstrom started in 2010, is the musical outreach arm of the cathedral.

The musical program will kick off with Jeffrey Campbell performing as part of the spring organ series at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 online. Then Julia Tucker will play in the organ series at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 followed by Brandon Burns taking the virtual stage at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14. Peter Mahigian will perform in the organ series at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

Music at Trinity’s chamber music ensemble-in-residence will present a pre-recorded concert featuring each of the group’s six distinctive musicians at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 online; the program will be announced later.

Most of the performances will be recorded at the cathedral at 100 W. Roosevelt St. You can watch the concerts for free but donations are welcome. See the performances at trinitymusicaz.org/virtual-concerts.