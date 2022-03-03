Arts celebration returns in March

Art Detour will return as a month-long celebration of the Arizona arts and culture community in March.

Running March 1–31, the event gives art lovers a broad range of ways to engage with artists and destinations throughout the state. Now celebrating its 34th year, Art Detour will highlight a broad spectrum of art forms that include the visual, performing and culinary arts, fashion design, public art and more.

Hosted by Artlink, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to connect artists, businesses and the community, Art Detour 34 will include the signature Art d’Core Gala, taking place this year March 11 at Park Central in Midtown Phoenix.

Art d’Core attendees will be immersed in an array of visual, performance, fashion, culinary and musical works in a never-before-seen 80,000-square-foot venue designed to celebrate the thriving arts and culture community’s contributions of creativity, beauty, ingenuity and vitality.

Additional Art Detour highlights include On Central Fashion + Art, Downtown Chamber Series, Creative City Symposium as well hundreds of arts and culture activities scheduled throughout the month.

For details and updates, visit www.artdetour.com. To learn more about Artlink, visit www.artlinkphx.org.