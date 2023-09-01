Phoenix Art Museum temporarily closed infinity mirror room “You Who are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies” (2005) by Yayoi Kusama for conservation work on July 5. The immersive installation will re-open to the public this month on Creative Saturday, Sept. 9, during a special exhibit-themed celebration.

The artwork, colloquially known as Fireflies, was relocated and appear adjacent to the Art of Asia wing on the Museum’s first floor, making it more accessible to Museum visitors and placing the dynamic contemporary installation in conversation with new installations of historical Asian objects.

The installation’s grand public re-opening will take place on September 9 as part of a special Fireflies-themed Creative Saturday, featuring dynamic art programming and workshops, with a special presentation by a Kusama scholar, specialty food and beverages, and more.

Opened in 1959, Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Ave. For additional information, call 602-257-1880 or visit www.phxart.org.