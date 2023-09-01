Chabad of Phoenix and the Jewish community will celebrate the completion of Shaina’s Unity Torah Scroll Monday, Sept. 4. The celebration will begin with the inscription of the final letters followed by a lively procession to the Chabad Center as the scroll makes its way home to the synagogue.

“This Torah Scroll is a unity project that was started in honor of Shaina Welner, a young Phoenix girl of 16, as she started her brave journey to beat cancer,” said Rabbi Dov Levertov. “We conclude the Torah in her memory and take to heart the inspiration and lessons she imparted to her family, friends and community throughout her short life and brave fight.”

The Torah scroll will be carried under a canopy during the grand march and procession to synagogue. According to tradition, all the other Torahs will be carried out of the synagogue to “greet” the new Torah and all are carried back inside the synagogue where the new Torah will be placed in the Holy Ark accompanied by more dancing and celebration.

The writing of the final letters on the scroll will be held in a private ceremony, which will be followed by a 4 p.m. procession with live music to the Chabad Center at 2110 E. Lincoln Dr. After the arrival of the procession, a buffet dinner will be served.

For more information or to participate, call 602-944-2753 or visit www.chabadaz.com.