On the Town in October

From live music, dance and theater performances to family fun at the Arizona State Fair; from a full moon festival to classic film screenings and more — the fall season is in full swing with this month’s many diverse events. See you on the town in October!

Stevie Nicks

Oct. 6

Ak-Chin Pavilion

www.livenation.com

Champions of Magic

Oct. 6–7

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.championsofmagic.co.uk; 602-262-7272

Marcus Mumford

Oct. 7

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

The Not Just for Lovers Only Quartet

Oct. 7

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Jacob Banks

Oct. 7

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The musical’

Oct. 7–30

Valley Youth Theatre

www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188

Gunhild Carling

Oct. 8

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Otsukimi — Full Moon Celebration

Oct. 8–9

Japanese Friendship Garden

www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org; 602-274-8700

Brass Against

Oct. 9

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Urban Nocturnes

Oct. 9

Trinity Cathedral

www.trinitymusicaz.org; 602-254-7126

The War on Drugs

Oct. 10

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Michela Marino Lerman — ‘American Tap’

Oct. 14

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

An Evening with John Waters

Oct. 14

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

‘The Falling and the Rising’

Oct.14–16

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464

‘A Romantic Evening’ with Violinist Sarah Chang

Oct. 14–16

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

‘Favorites — Past and Present’

Oct. 15

ProMusica Arizona at All Saints Lutheran Church

www.pmaz.org

Martin Bejerano

Oct. 15

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Jazz Coffee House Concert Series

Oct. 16

Church of the Beatitudes

www.beatitudeschurch.org; 602-264-1221

Death Cab for Cutie

Oct. 17

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’

Oct. 18–23

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

‘Cinderella’

Oct. 20–23

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

‘The Lion’

Oct. 20–Nov. 6

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

Lil Nas X

Oct. 21

Arizona Financial Theatre

www.livenation.com

Thornetta Davis

Oct. 21

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Barbecue’

Oct. 21–Nov. 6

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Oct. 22

Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

‘Selena Maria Sings’

Oct. 22–Nov. 5

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700

‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’

Oct. 23

Orpheum Theatre

www.pccticketing.com

Matt Vandal

Oct. 23

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Bandstand’

Thru Oct. 23

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’

Oct. 25

Orpheum Theatre

www.pccticketing.com

Jimmy Eat World & The Main

Oct. 28

Arizona Financial Theatre

www.livenation.com

‘Hocus Pocus’

Oct. 28–30

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

Plains

Oct. 29

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Blue October

Oct. 29

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Silent Sundays: ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Oct. 30

Orpheum Theatre

www.pccticketing.com

The Who

Oct. 30

Ak-Chin Pavilion

www.livenation.com

Arizona State Fair

Thru Oct. 30

www.azstatefair.com

King Princess

Oct. 31

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.

Tagged On The Town, Things to do in Phoenix