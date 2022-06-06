Mural brings message of unity to North Central community

If you have driven along Glendale Avenue near 12th Street recently, you may have noticed something new — a vibrant mural in production on the wall of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

“Depicting faces of various backgrounds and ethnicities, the mural highlights Jesus’ teaching to love your neighbors,” shared Pastor Karn S. Carroll. “Given the divisive political climate of the past several years, the church wants to help bring back a sense of unity to the community.”

Work on the mural, which was designed by local artist Antonio Pazos, began in February, and neighbors are encouraged to stop by when the artist is there and help paint. The church expects the mural to be completed by the end of the month.

“The project, like the subject itself, it about helping one another,” Carroll added.

Along with the Bible verse from Mark 12, the mural highlights the sentiment shared often on social media to “love your neighbor who doesn’t look like you, speak like you, pray like you, love like you, vote like you.” The pastor says that it is hoped that instead of being hateful and suspicious of one another, this mural might encourage people to take a step towards tolerance and love.

The mural is also a public witness to the congregation living more intentionally into their new welcome statement that emphasizes how all people, regardless of age, economic status, ability, gender identity, ethnicity or household structure are invited to fully participate in the life of the congregation. The church will soon be voting to become a member of the Reconciling in Christ community, supporting the full inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people in the church.

“So, the next time you swing into Dutch Bros for coffee or get stuck at the light on 12th Street and Glendale, don’t forget to enjoy the colorful mural and reflect for yourself how you might be called to love a neighbor,” Carroll said.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran has been at the corner of 12th Street and Glendale for more than 65 years. To learn more, visit www.oslconline.org.