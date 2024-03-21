The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 7 appointed community and nonprofit leader Sarah Liguori to fill the Arizona House of Representatives seat in Legislative District 5, which was vacated Jan. 26 after the resignation of Representative Jennifer Longdon. This marks a return to the House for Liguori, who previously served in 2021 and 2022 after being appointed to replace former Representative Aaron Lieberman.

Days later, on Feb. 14, the Board announced the appointment of Charles Lucking to fill the LD-5 seat vacated by the recent resignation of Representative Amish Shah. Lucking, a fourth-generation Arizona native, works for Community Legal Services where he defends tenants facing eviction.

In each instance, board members selected the representative from a list of three candidates submitted by the LD-5 precinct committeemen. The candidates had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as the person who vacated the office. In both cases, a Democrat was selected.

Both Liguori and Lucking will serve the remainder of the respective seat terms. These positions are on the ballot in the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election.