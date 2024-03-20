National marketing agency Agital announced in early February the rebrand of Highnoon, a Phoenix-based integrated marketing, brand, and communications agency located at 5343 N. 16th St. The company has officially integrated its services, team members, and data platform, with Highnoon co-founder and president Scott Kaufmann now a division president on executive leadership team.

Kaufmann, along with partners Ken Bonham and Joe Pizzimenti, launched Highnoon in 2020, serving both local and national clients. In addition to its diverse team of professionals, the company says that it also brings a proprietary analytics platform, Monocle, which will be rebranded as Visualize.

“On the fourth anniversary of Highnoon’s founding, we felt it a perfect time to sunset our previous brand to bring our strategic, results-focused approach to the Agital family,” said Kaufmann in a released statement. “Extending our unique offerings of lead generation, brand strategy, content creation, customer engagement, and analytics to Agital’s existing client base builds further on Agital’s broad-spectrum approach to integrated marketing, delivering measurable performance.”