This month, Artizen Crafted American Kitchen & Bar at The Camby will bring the distillery to residents, inviting those 21 and over to discover everything there is to know about Whiskey Del Bac. The American single malt whiskey is based in Tucson, rooted in the Sonoran Desert and inspired by the Mesquite tree.

Slated for March 29 from 6-8 p.m., participants will enjoy a grain-to-glass experience. The Whiskey Del Bac team will personally guide guests through the distillation process and flavor profiles of each expression. Guests will be treated to a 1-ounce tasting pour of four different Whiskey Del Bac expressions. Each expression will be appropriately paired with a delectable bite, including a dessert bite and cocktail tribute to complete the evening. This experience includes a souvenir glass.

The Camby is located at 2401 E. Camelback Road. The cost is $75 per person. For more information, call 602-468-0700. To reserve a spot, visit www.thecamby.com/experiences.