FirstBank is partnering with the Phoenix Suns to announce the return of its FirstBank Empowerment Awards. This season-long initiative aims to strengthen marginalized communities by providing financial grants and marketing support to minority-owned businesses across the Valley.

The program kicked off in October with six small business categories. Remaining nomination opportunities to receive the $5,000 grant include the “Business of Pride Award,” with nominations open to LGBTQ+-owned businesses in Arizona and a closing entry date of March 8, and the “AAPI Business Award,” with nominations open to Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned businesses in Arizona — the entry period runs March 13 to April 13.

For additional information, visit www.suns.com/empowerment.