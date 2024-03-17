Among its many other services, the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) offers training classes based on a variety of skill sets and ages for pups and their humans.

The Basic Obedience Course is for pups who are at least six months old and need some help with their manners. Pup parents will learn to train their dog to sit, lay down, stay, come, walk on a loose leash, and more. This course will also work with participants to solve any other problems they may be having with their dog. The four-week course costs $135.

GoodPup virtual training is available via live one-on-one video chat. When participants register, they will receive a free week of training, and GoodPup will make a generous donation to AAWL. Topics covered include crate training, barking, jumping, begging and more. These classes may be more enjoyable when done in the familiar surroundings of a dog’s own home. In addition, adopters receive the added benefit of 10 percent off training for life from the partner.

For those who are not sure where to begin and may work better in a quieter environment with fewer distractions and individualized attention, private dog training is available. Classes are one hour long, and the registration fee is $85.

AAWL also offers wide-ranging free online training guides to help people develop a strong bond with their pet so they can be a well behaved, enjoyable member of the family. The downloadable PDF guides cover topics such as “Your New Puppy,” “Introducing Dogs & Cats,” “House Training,” “Destructive Chewing,” “Loose Leash Walking,” “Kids & Dogs,” and more.

Most in-person dog training is held at the AAWL facility at 15 N. 40th Place in Phoenix, either in the outdoor training yard or indoor training room. Dogs must be current with all vaccinations. To learn more, visit www.aawl.org.