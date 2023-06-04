With a smile like this, it is impossible to not instantly be in a better mood thanks to the adorable pup that is known as Austin. As the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) most long timer resident, everyone is pulling for the lovable four-year-old pup to finally find his forever home after almost 10 months in the shelter.

Austin found his way to AHS all the way back in August of last year after he was originally rescued as an injured stray and treated in the shelter’s trauma hospital for wounds, a puppy cold and allergies. This absolutely adorable boy has been a staff favorite since he has been with AHS due to his energetic and playful personality.

Sweet and friendly with all of his people friends, Austin loves playing, getting treats and showing off his tricks. Austin would also benefit from a house that has a yard for him to play in with lots of mental and physical stimulation. When weather is cooler, this active boy is the perfect running or hiking partner with the perfect mix of goofy to provide entertainment around the house.

To help him find his perfect forever home, Austin’s adoption fee is free. Those interested in meeting Austin are encouraged to visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more.

While Austin (pet number 709402) might have been adopted by the time of your Virtual Matchmaking Adoption by Appointment, AHS has dozens more wonderful pets who also need loving homes. Residents are encouraged to take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. Interested adopters can view available pets on the Adopt pages on the website, and schedule an appointment online to meet their next furry friend.