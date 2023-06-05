The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) will host “Hiring America’s Best Virtual Career Fair,” a national event open to all Veterans, service members and military spouses on June 7. VR&E assists Veterans with job training, education, employment accommodations, resume development, job seeking skills and/or coaching.

All participants are encouraged to register for the June event, network with recruiters, apply for vacancies, and learn about community resources and career opportunities.

Employers that will be on-site during the career fair include Wells Fargo, Social Security Administration, Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefit Administration, City of Phoenix Community Engagement, Boeing, Transportation Security Administration, MD Helicopters, Republic Service, Kimley-Horn Engineering Consultant, National Forest Service, City of Tempe, Department of Labor, and more.

This event, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (EST), will be both virtual and in-person. The in-person event is at the Phoenix VA Regional Office, first floor training room, at 3333 N. Central Ave.

To register, visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/dqXBY8.