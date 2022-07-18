Virtual health care hiring expo scheduled

The Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation and Career Connectors are partnering to connect local health care and social assistance employers to job seekers through AZ Careers NOW.

Arizona experienced 50,251 combined health care and social assistance career openings by the end of 2021 and is projected to grow 1.4% in 2022.

During a July virtual event, employers will have the opportunity to showcase their company to job seekers throughout the state before heading into private breakout rooms to meet with potential candidates. Educators will also join breakout rooms to discuss certification and training opportunities with job seekers.

Both employers and job seekers are invited to register to attend the virtual hiring event, Thursday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. To register, visit www.azcareersnow.com.