The North Central Women’s League (NCWL) invites neighbors to join their group of committed women, with like-minded goals of helping others who are less fortunate in their own neighborhood.

“Our goal is to provide our members with philanthropic volunteer opportunities in the North Central community,” said NCWL president Ruanne Hobaica. “We also fundraise twice a year and collectively distribute funds to our main philanthropies and our Kenna Finch Memorial Scholarship fund for college scholarships to high school seniors in need.”

The organization’s annual membership drive runs through May 1. To request information and a membership application, send an email to northcentralwomensleague@gmail.com. For additional information, visit www.northcentralwomensleague.org.