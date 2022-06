Diamondbacks to host summer youth camps

Players ages 7 to 12 are invited to attend the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Super Star Baseball Camps. The half-day camps, hosted at Chase Field June 18, July 23 and Sept. 17, will offer young players on-field training and small-group instruction from a D-backs celebrity coach and D-backs Baseball Academy coaches.

Registration is $150 per child. For more information, visit www.dbacks.com/superstar.