New little library is a gathering space

By Kathryn M. Miller

Thanks to the efforts of young resident Cecelia G., and with the support of her family and neighbors, the Royal Palm neighborhood has not only a new way to share books and art, but a new place to share a sense of community.

“To graduate from eighth grade at Madison Meadows, I needed to plan, create and implement a sustainable project that positively impacted my community,” Cecelia shared. “I chose to create a Multi-Solution Mini Box, which was similar to a Little Free Library, with books and art in the inside and succulents on the outside of the structure.”

Completed in April, the project is not only for the community. The student had assistance and plenty of support from the community.

Penny Burns, who is a neighbor and family friend, helped “CeCe” paint the sunflower on her library.

“I took my paints down to her house, and guided her through her painting of the sunflower,” Burns shared. “She did an awesome job. It was such a pleasure working with such a wonderful young lady, she really painted it all by herself. “

Once the paint was dry, Cecelia says that she asked her community to donate books and art.

“It really filled up quickly! Many people have donated and taken books, and this week, someone donated little paintings! I keep the library organized each week and water the succulents.”

The community’s reaction to the new library has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Her library truly encompasses a ‘community’ project that is sustainable and will be useful in our community for many years to come,” her mom, Laura, said.

Next-door neighbor Pamela Talbert agrees.

“The Royal Palm neighborhood has a rich history of community involvement,” Talbert said. “Cecelia’s community library is a perfect addition to our neighborhood. Royal Palm Road is a street frequented by walkers, runners, bikers, etc. All are greeted with at a minimum a wave, or an hour-long exchange of neighborly information and support.

“While walking with my neighbors I watched CeCe’s library taking shape. I and others were so excited. The little library was painted blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine. The library is a wonderful addition to our neighborhood, and we’re all thrilled to shop and drop at our neighborhood little library.”

Linda Ek, who has lived across the street for 50 years was thrilled to see Cecelia, whom she has watched grow from infancy into the “talented” and “very sweet young lady” she is today, take on this community project.

“It’s a gathering place. People stop to look at the books, and then other people stop to introduce their self. I had a young couple stop and introduce their self to me the other day when I was out front.”

Cecelia, who Ek says loves to read, added, “I have seen a lot of people visit my library. It makes me feel proud to know that my neighbors have more access to free books and art and are enjoying having my project in our neighborhood.”