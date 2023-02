The Girl Scout Cookie Program is underway in Arizona. The program kicked off Jan. 16 in central and northern Arizona, and this year it is not only bigger and better than ever, says Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), but longer as well. For the first time in the history of GSACPC, the local cookie season will take place for seven full weeks, from Jan. 16 to March 5.

Visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder to find a cookie booth near you.