After two years of being held entirely online, the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival (GPJFF) announced that a limited return to in-theater film screenings will be offered at its 27th annual event.

Taking place Feb. 19 through March 5, the 2023 Festival will feature both in-person and virtual screening components, each celebrating Jewish culture with an exciting lineup of films showcasing Jewish life, traditions, history and heritage.

The festival will present 24 feature-length Jewish films hailing from over a dozen different countries. Viewers will have the opportunity to travel from the beaches of South Florida to the ateliers of Paris; from a high rise in Tel Aviv to the rolling hills and lush acres of Monticello; from the backrooms and boardrooms of Germany to multiple villages and towns of wartime Europe.

Three carefully-selected films will screen in-person at select Harkins Theater locations, Feb. 19–20. Virtual screenings will begin Thursday, Feb. 23 and continue through Sunday, March 5. All virtual showings will be available throughout the entire virtual festival timespan and will no longer be limited to a 72-hour screening window.

For details, visit www.gpjff.org.