Explore the Slope with area artists

The Sunnyslope Studio Tour will bring the community together through art once again this year as it celebrates its fifth year. Scheduled for Oct. 22–23, the fifth annual art experience happens throughout Phoenix’s historic, quirky and diverse Sunnyslope area — 19th Avenue to SR51, Northern Avenue to Thunderbird Road.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit 23 professional artists who will be demonstrating and selling art as they tour 14 artist studios. Grinders Coffee Shop & Gallery at Dunlap and Central Avenue will feature the art of the Sunnyslope Studio Tour Artists, too. Experience the magic of these creative spaces.

This year’s participants are painters, jewelers, glass artisans, ceramicists, sculptors and mixed media artists, including Judith Amiel-Bendheim, David Lloyd Bradley, Elizabeth Butler, Aileen Frick, Laura Cohen-Hogan, Edward DuBrow, Monica Gisel, Megan Jonas, Victoria Klotz, Kristine Kollasch, Madison Kopsa, Patty Lewis, Sandra Luehrsen, Miles Willis McDermott, Tess Mosko Scherer, Elissa Nowacki, Sandra Ortega, Ann Osgood, Lorraine Shwer, Lynn Smith, Jan Stiles, Joan Thompson, Scott Turner and Marissa Vidrio.

Sponsors of the event include Hansen Mortuaries & Cemeteries, North Mountain Brewing, Barry’s Ace Hardware, Try Me Bicycle and The Eye Opener. The Tour’s printed and digitally-interactive map makes it easy to find, shop and explore the hidden gem that “Slopers” call home.

Also taking place during the tour weekend, Sunnyslope Historical Society will launch theART HUB, Sunnyslope Saturday, Oct. 22.

Open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at Sunnyslope Historical Society Museum, 737 E. Hatcher Rd., theART HUB, Sunnyslope is a newly created artist communication organization geared toward connecting, promoting and growing the artist community in Sunnyslope through events, showings, art classes and sales. The organization wants to encourage and support artists who play, create, display and sell in the Sunnyslope area. It is also mapping out all the currently existing art installations throughout the area, including sculptures, mosaics, murals, ironworks and glassworks.

For additional information about theART HUB, Sunnyslope, email info@theArtHUBSunnyslope.org or visit www.thearthubsunnyslope.org.

The Fifth Annual Sunnyslope Studio Tour, which runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Oct. 22-23, is free and open to the public. For additional information, including an up-to-date tour map, visit www.sunnyslopestudiotour.com.