Explore Windsor Square during Home Tour

After taking a break during the pandemic, the biennial Windsor Square Home & Garden Tour is returning Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With its first home completed in 1929, and a city population of just 70,000, the neighborhood suffered a number of setbacks, first the Great Depression, then World War II. When returning GIs generated another building boom much of Windsor Square was finally completed. Families in the 1940s could buy a lot in Windsor Square for as little as $500. In 1955, Uptown Plaza was developed, encouraging more growth north of downtown, as well as additional housing options along Central Avenue.

Today, Windsor Square, bordered by Central Avenue and 7th Street, Pasadena Avenue and Oregon Avenue, is known not only for its beautiful historic homes but also its friendly neighbors, urban vibe, great restaurants and proximity to the light rail. Transitional Ranch-style homes with many architectural influences are showcased on its curvy streetscape. Due to its close proximity to entertainment, restaurants, amenities and employment, Windsor Square remains one of the most sought-after communities in the Phoenix area.

Tour participants will have the opportunity to tour 10 historic properties (featuring eight homes and two gardens) showcasing some of the latest design trends, while at the same time exploring original classic architectural features dating back to the 1920s.

In addition to the homes on display, visitors will be able to check out offerings of arts and crafts vendors, a beer garden and the Valley’s best food truck fare.

Tickets for the 13th biennial tour are $25 day-of-event at the corner of Orange Avenue and 2nd Street. Prior to the event, tickets are available for $18 (children 12 and under are free) at www.windsorsquarephoenix.com. Free parking and bike racks are available during the event.