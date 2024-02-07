Puppy season is in full swing at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and dozens of pets have been given a second chance at a great life thanks to the shelter’s lifesaving programs. This includes adorable Sedona, who is just one of more than 100 precious lives saved through AHS’ Project Reachout Program this fiscal year alone.

This lifesaving program is just one way AHS works with other shelters and rescues to continue saving more vulnerable lives in our community by bringing in pets in need of medical care that other shelters are unable to provide and space allows. Thanks to this unique program, Sedona made her way to AHS all the way from the Navajo Nation earlier this year.

After receiving medical care in the shelter’s trauma hospital and a loving Foster Hero home, the fluffy girl is hoping to find a forever home to call her own. Although she is a bit on the shy side, she promises to provide lots of love and joy to her future forever family in exchange for a patient, calm environment while she learns the ropes of home living. Those interested in meeting sweet Sedona are encouraged to visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more.

If Sedona (pet #761763) has already been adopted, AHS encourages you to take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. To see all adoptable animals currently available at the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.