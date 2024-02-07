Glendale Union High School District

GUHSD honored by state superintendent

Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) was acknowledged for its accomplishments by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne during a regular governing board meeting Jan. 10. Horne praised the district for its exemplary support of English Language Learners (ELL), pointing out the district’s leading reclassification rate in ELL programs, evidenced by their high proficiency on the AZELLA (Arizona English Language Learner Assessment) test. He noted that the reclassification rate is the highest in the state.

The district says that the success is attributed to GUHSD’s dedicated teachers who meet each student at their level, offering tailored language services to fulfill individual needs.

“The hard work of the ELL students and the commitment of GUHSD teachers, who set high expectations and build meaningful relationships with students, encourage them to achieve exceptional performance,” the district said in a released statement.

Horne also highlighted the district’s national acclaim, citing their recognition as the Advanced Placement District of the Year by the College Board. Moreover, he mentioned that all nine schools in the GUHSD consistently rank among the top in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report. He presented a certificate of achievement to GUHSD Superintendent Brian Capistran and the Governing Board, in recognition of the district’s impressive achievements.

Learn more at www.guhsdaz.org.

NJROTC participates in clean up

Thunderbird High School NJROTC conducted their quarterly Adopt A Street. Cadets cleaned 19th Avenue from Thunderbird Road to Greenway, and other cadets cleaned the campus, including the stadium and softball/baseball fields. This activity added over 100 community service hours to NJROTC’s count and made the environment cleaner for everyone.

Tax credit contributions support district students

GUHSD reminds residents that there is still time to give back to district students with a tax credit contribution. By donating to a GUHSD high school or program of choice, residents can benefit students’ high school experiences and positively affect the community.

Arizona state law also allows you to receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for contributions that residents make to an Arizona public high school, which can be used as a credit against any state income taxes that you may owe (consult a tax professional for more information). Married couples can contribute up to $400 when filing jointly; $200 per person if filing separately; and single individuals can make a maximum contribution of $200.

To make a tax credit contribution, visit https://bit.ly/3ZL18L9. Residents can make a larger donation through the GUHSD Education Foundation (501(c)3). Visit www.guhsdaz.org/domain/50.

Madison Elementary School District

Board elects leadership

At the Jan. 9 Madison School District Governing Board meeting, Karen Gresham was elected as the president and Christine Thompson was elected as the vice president. Other members of the board include Scott Holcomb, Mitra Khazai and Sarah Speer

The Governing Board is a five-member body of citizens elected by the voters of the school district and charged with ensuring the district meets the best interests of the students and the school system. Members serve a four-year term. All members serve without pay.

Learn more at www.madisonaz.org/governingboard.

Madison earns ‘A’ rating

Madison School District is an A-rated district, as determined by the annual achievement profile developed by the Arizona Department of Education and adopted by the State Board of Education for every public school and school district in the state, based on an A through F scale.

The system measures year-to-year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science, as well as the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners. These metrics serve as indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education.

Madison’s Superintendent, Dr. Kimberly Guerin, said, “Our talented, dedicated staff, working hand-in-hand with parents and community members help us to continue to provide an outstanding educational experience for each and every student.”

Apply now for open enrollment

Madison School District is currently accepting open enrollment applications for the 2024-25 school year. Madison schools offer high-quality signature programs including Visual & Performing Arts, STEAM, Spanish Immersion, International Baccalaureate, REACH-Profoundly Gifted program, and a Traditional Academy. Six Madison schools were recently named as “Best” schools in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

For more information on schools, signature programs and enrollment, visit www.madisonaz.org/enrollment.

District schedules blood drive

Madison School District, in partnership with Vitalant, will host a blood drive at the Madison District Office March 8. In addition to helping to support those in need, donors will also be eligible for a chance to win Vitalant’s prize drawing.

The blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the district office, 5601 N. 16th St. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.madisonaz.org/blood-drive. Walk-in donors will also be accepted.

Osborn School District

Enrollment is open for upcoming school year

Enrollment is now open for the 2024-25 school year. Registration for kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as students enrolling in the Montessori Program, can be completed online by visiting www.osbornschools.org. In addition to its monolingual and dual language Montessori program, Osborn offers a dual language program for all grades in addition to preschool and English learner programs.

With increased interest and limited space, the district encourages families to not wait to enroll. Osborn’s signature programs will reach enrollment capacity quickly.

For questions or to schedule a tour at any of Osborn’s schools, contact 602-707-2000 or visit www.osbornnet.org.

Paradise Valley Unified School District

Student choreographer captures spotlight

Olivia “Vi” Garza-Reeves, a senior at North Valley Arts Academies (NVAA) at Shadow Mountain High School, has blazed a unique trail in the Arizona dance community by winning the prestigious C² Choreography Competition. Her choreographic piece, “In Circles,” triumphed over a competitive field of submissions, catching the discerning eyes of five adjudicators who recognized her creative genius.

The C² Choreography Competition is a distinguished platform connecting high school dance creators, Scottsdale Community College (SCC) Dance, and Arizona’s professional dance communities. The win not only propels Garza-Reeves into the limelight of the dance community but also includes a scholarship award. A crowning achievement of the competition was the opportunity to perform at the renowned SCC 2023 “Images in Motion” fall dance concert held Dec. 8-9.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District says that the student’s victory bears witness to the exceptional talents emerging from NVAA Dance and Shadow Mountain High School and the vibrant potential within Arizona’s dance industry.

“Her achievement is not just a personal win but a triumph for the school and the Arizona dance community, inspiring future generations of dance creators,” the district said.

Phoenix Union High School District

Student earns full ride to Yale

Maddox McShane, a senior at Phoenix Union High School District’s (PXU) Bioscience High School was admitted to Yale with a full ride scholarship through the QuestBridge National College Match program.

The program gives students who have excelled academically despite financial hardships the opportunity to attend some of the country’s best colleges through a four-year scholarship. More than 12,000 finalists have been matched to a college partner since QuestBridge’s founding, and more than 1,700 finalists were matched in fall 2022.

Finalists who attend the program’s college partners are supported in their college years and beyond through on-campus chapters and nationwide opportunities offered through the QuestBridge Scholars Network and QuestBridge Alumni Association.

McShane attended school in the Madison Elementary School District prior to joining the PXU family. He plans to dual major in math and philosophy at Yale.

Washington Elementary School District

Middle school hosts future student event

All future sixth through eighth-grade students are invited to Royal Palm Middle School for its Future Raider Night, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8520 N. 19th Ave. The event offers the opportunity for future sixth through eighth-grade students and their families to tour the campus, meet the staff and learn about the programs and school culture.

Discover the benefits of attending Royal Palm as a middle schooler and why it is an A-rated school by the Arizona Department of Education. To learn more, call 602-347-3200 or visit www.wesdschools.org.

Teachers are ‘Wishes’ recipients

The Washington Elementary School District congratulated Desert View Elementary School music teacher Leah Skaw and Mountain View School instrumental music teacher Paul Coleman, who were recently chosen as winners of the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program.

Each year during the holiday season, Arizona K-12 teachers are randomly selected to receive a $2,500 grant to fund classroom supplies and projects as part of the program. Skaw will use her funds to purchase a variety of xylophones for her students, while Coleman will spend his grant to purchase materials to upgrade the music library. The district thanked the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl for supporting the teachers within the WESD family.

District to hold interview fair

WESD is hiring teachers, and candidates are invited to join them to experience the WESD difference at an upcoming Teacher Interview Fair, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the WESD Administrative Center, 4650 W. Sweetwater Ave.

The district says that it offers competitive salaries of $51,610-$66,150 including performance pay, student loan forgiveness, multi-layer teacher support, professional development, medical, dental and vision benefits, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement, and more.

To learn more and preschedule an interview, call 602-347-2622. Candidates can also apply online at https://jobs.wesdschools.org.