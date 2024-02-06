Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop offers natural wines, appetizers, bottled wine, rotating chef events and more, including Pizza Wednesdays wine tasting events.

Otra Pizzeria is in the house at Sauvage making wood-fired Neapolitan style pizza every Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m., to complement the shop’s weekly Wednesday wine tastings. The owners say that the event is especially popular for its Wine Club members, because the wine tastings are free for members.

Spots are currently open in Wine Club, and besides free wine tastings every Wednesday, benefits include waiving of all corkage fees at Sauvage, 10 percent off all bottles of wine, and two bottles of wine every month accompanied by a newsletter about the wines.

Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop is located at 149 W. McDowell Road. For more information, call 602-357-9436. A link to sign up for the wine club can be found on the shop’s website: www.sauvagephx.com.