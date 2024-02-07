Junior Achievement of Arizona is searching for young people who aren’t waiting until they are adults to make a difference in the world through its 18 under 18 program.

Nominees must have demonstrated leadership, community service and an entrepreneurial spirit and be selfless leaders, change makers or innovators who are active in their communities.

Nominations for 2024 close Feb. 15 at midnight. Nominees have to be under 18 years of age by July 1, 2023 and attend K-12 in Arizona. Winners will be announced in person Thursday, April 18. To apply, visit: www.18under18.org.