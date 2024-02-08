Valley seniors are invited to tour CenterWell’s Alhambra location this month, and take home a special Valentine’s Day treat.

A subsidiary of Humana, CenterWell offers senior primary care, as well as home health and pharmacy services. At the Feb. 12 Fondue Party for Seniors tour event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, guests can learn about the facility, then create a personalized chocolate box by dipping a selection of sweets into a chocolate fountain to create thoughtful gift for someone. Sugar free options available.

CenterWell Alhambra is located at 702 W. Camelback Road. To reserve a spot, call 602-560-6162. For more information, visit www.centerwell.com.