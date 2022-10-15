Fall into fun with Royal Palm

The Royal Palm Neighborhood is celebrating the fall season with two community events in October.

First up is the Community-Wide Yard Sale and Royal Palm Gives event. Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 a.m.–3 p.m., the event will be held within the neighborhood and at Royal Palm Park, 8405 N. 15th Ave.

Neighbors are cleaning out their closets and garages and dusting off their flashy sale signs for the all-neighborhood Royal Palm Community Yard Sale until 1 p.m. Then, as part of RP Gives, starting at 1 p.m. at Royal Palm Park, various charities will be picking up any unsold items or donations. The fall 2022 RP Gives recipients are Sunnyslope High School Stock the Kitchen, Fallen Feathers, Phoenix Tool Bank and Goodwill.

The following weekend, find fun, food and good cheer at the annual Royal Palm Neighborhood fall celebration and G.A.I.N event, Saturday, Oct. 29, 5–8 p.m. G.A.I.N. (Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods) is a day for Arizona to join forces and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

This year at the Royal Palm Neighborhood “Fallin’ Into Fun Fall Festival,” neighbors can enjoy spooktacular bounce houses and obstacle courses, corn maze, DJ and dancing, spooky trackless train, games, good eats and food trucks, Halloween costume contest and haunted catwalk for kids, face painters and crafts, pumpkin patch for all ages, raffle prizes, giveaways and more.

The event also will be held at Royal Palm Park. Admission is free. Kids costume contest judging begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com/events.