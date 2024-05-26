Changes are in the works for North Mountain Park, 10608 N. 7th St., but as the city finalizes its plans, residents should be aware of two updates.

In late February, the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department closed the playground structure for safety issues. Due to the age of the structure, replacement parts are unavailable, the city said. In addition, the restroom at the old Ranger Station is permanently closed due to significant plumbing concerns. Three other park restrooms are fully operational and available for public use near the following locations: Pima Ramadas, Maricopa Ramada and Yavapai Ramada.

A new playground will be a part of upcoming park renovation plans.

“The playground is marked for renovation in the recently approved North Mountain Park Master Plan,” a Parks spokesperson said. “In the master plan, the play area will include a new shaded desert-themed playground. The swing set, however, is open and will remain open until renovations begin.”

The department is currently in the design phase of the Master Plan project and is planning to begin renovations of North Mountain Park in the summer of 2025.

Residents with questions may call 602-495-5506. For more information about the park update project, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails/projects.