The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will visit NourishPHX monthly throughout 2023 to provide free and discounted pet services to residents in need.

The first come, first served events are held the last Tuesday of each month (April 25 this month) and include free dog and cat vaccinations, $25 microchips, $25 SNAP testing, $12 dewormer, and $10 nail trims.

The pet event is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NourishPHX, a nonprofit that provides services for the working poor in Phoenix, located at 501 S. 9th Ave. in downtown Phoenix. Go to www.azhumane.org/mobile-clinic to schedule an appointment. Learn more about NourishPHX at www.nourishphx.org or by calling 602-254-7450.