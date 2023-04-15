In 2022, the number of vinyl records sold beat out CDs for the first time since 1987, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s annual report. And this month, the annual celebration of vinyl records, and the independent stores that sell them, returns to stores across the country and around the world.

Record Store Day 2023 (RSD) will be celebrated Saturday, April 22, with special music releases, promotions and in-store events. In the Phoenix area, check out Candy & Records (602-312-4805, www.facebook.com/candyandrecords; Stinkweeds (602-248-9461, www.stinkweeds.com); The ‘In’ Groove (602-957-2453, www.theingroove.com); The Record Room (602-460-0040, www.recordroomaz.com); Tracks in Wax (602-274-2660, www.tracksinwax.net); and Zia Records Camelback and North Phoenix (602-241-0313, 602-866-7867, www.ziarecords.com).

Stores will not carry all of the releases or participate in every RSD promotion, so fans should check with their local shop in advance. Learn more about Record Store Day 2023 at www.recordstoreday.com.