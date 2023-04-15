The Denny’s at 7th Street and Camelback will hold its annual “Barney’s Day” event to celebrate the popular bus boy who will celebrate his 45th anniversary this year (photo by Kathryn M. Miller).

The public is invited to “Barney’s Day & Night at Denny’s,” a special event that celebrates Barney M’s 45th anniversary as the “best bus boy” at the busy central Phoenix restaurant and serves as a fundraiser for Lura Turner Homes.

Four decades ago, Methodist deaconess Lura Turner convinced Denny’s management to give Barney a chance. That chance turned into Barney working longer at the same Denny’s than any other Denny’s employee — ever.

During the 2023 event, held from 2 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at the 7th Street and Camelback location in Phoenix, Denny’s will donate 20 percent of the cost of all dine-in and take-out meals to Lura Turner Homes. The homes were established in 1965 by Turner to serve metro Phoenix adults with developmental disabilities.

For more information, call 602-943-4789 or visit www.luraturnerhomes.org.

