The public is invited to “Barney’s Day & Night at Denny’s,” a special event that celebrates Barney M’s 45th anniversary as the “best bus boy” at the busy central Phoenix restaurant and serves as a fundraiser for Lura Turner Homes.

Four decades ago, Methodist deaconess Lura Turner convinced Denny’s management to give Barney a chance. That chance turned into Barney working longer at the same Denny’s than any other Denny’s employee — ever.

During the 2023 event, held from 2 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at the 7th Street and Camelback location in Phoenix, Denny’s will donate 20 percent of the cost of all dine-in and take-out meals to Lura Turner Homes. The homes were established in 1965 by Turner to serve metro Phoenix adults with developmental disabilities.

For more information, call 602-943-4789 or visit www.luraturnerhomes.org.