Rummage sale set for April 30

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will host a rummage sale Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items for sale will include clothes, household items, home decor, speakers, electronics, jewelry, books and more.

Cash and credit (no checks) will be accepted at the event. All funds raised will support the youth who will be attending bible camp and a mission trip this summer. Contact the church office (602-997-6944) with any questions about the event.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is located at 1212 E. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.oslconline.org.