Duo offers new concept in transitional respite care

BluVillage Respitality, a women-owned, luxury respite facility, opened at 642 W. Linger Lane on Jan. 17. The facility provides “rapid respite” care and offers 12 beds, two of which are master suites that open to the courtyard.

Trained caregivers are on staff 24/7, healthy meal/diet options are provided with private rooms that are designed for a one- to five-day stay. The facility’s all-inclusive rate also includes a social services director to help facilitate the next steps such as home health, physical therapy or even wound care if needed — the services start in-house and follow guests home.

Kelly Fowler, co-founder and CEO of the mother/daughter owned business said, “We’re on a mission to change transitional care — how its paid for, delivered, experienced. We are guided by a deep belief that every person should be put center stage and treated like we would treat a member of our own family; with loving care and a profound commitment to their health and well-being.

“We are grateful to work with a whole bunch of smart, big-hearted people to create a new kind of healthcare company- one that combines compassion, community, community resources, and technology seamlessly.”

Coming soon, the facility will offer “charity beds” for veterans in need of respite care.

For additional information, call 602-698-1494 or visit www.bluvillage.org.