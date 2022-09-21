Girl Scouts name new co-CEOs

Girl Scouts—Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) announced in August the appointments of Mary Mitchell and Christina Spicer as co-chief executive officers. Mitchell and Spicer take over the CEO role from Tamara Woodbury, who is retiring after leading the organization since 1993.

In their roles, Mitchell and Spicer will work together to maintain, establish, and grow key partnerships within the government and community; continue to make diversity, equity, inclusion and racial justice an organizational priority; and provide strategy and vision to ensure GSACPC’s staff, 6,500 adult volunteers and 11,000 girls grades K-12 in more than 90 communities across central and northern Arizona are supported and empowered to be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges while helping build a better world.

Arizona native Mitchell has been a member of the GSACPC team since 1998, most recently serving as interim co-CEO alongside Spicer since 2021. Spicer has been a member of the GSACPC team since 2014 and previously served as deputy director of the organization and as senior associate of fund development.