The Greater Phoenix Chamber invites residents to celebrate outstanding businesswomen in the community and to support all nominees, finalists, and recipients, past and present.

In late August, the Chamber announced the 11 women chosen as finalists for its 36th Annual ATHENA Awards, continuing its strong tradition of recognizing outstanding Valley businesswomen. The award recognizes a woman in the public and private sectors and highlights an upcoming leader in the Valley as an ATHENA Young Professional. ATHENA finalists are chosen for their excellence in business and leadership, dedication to the community, and support and mentorship of others.

The private sector finalists are Ginger Clayton, CEO, Elontec; Melody Lewis, owner and founder, Indigenous Community Collaborative; Jen Scrivner, chief operating officer, Goodmans; and Kristen Shroyer, co-founder and chief impact officer, ONEHOPE.

Public Sector finalists are Tara Jackson, president, Arizona Town Hall; Jeri Royce, president & CEO, Advance Community; Lorraine Tallman, founder and CEO, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels; and Dawn Trapp, CEO, Civitan Foundation, Inc.

The Young Professional finalists are Ashlee Atkins, diversity manager, ASU Enterprise Partners; Naquana Borrero, CFRE; director of development and communications Jazz in Arizona/The Nash and owner, Bella Vita Consulting Group; and Heather Vana, senior director of external communications, Avnet.

Three ATHENA Award recipients will be announced during the Greater Phoenix Chamber’s ATHENA Awards Luncheon, which will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa For additional information or to register, visit https://phoenixchamber.com and click on the “Events” link. Registration closes Nov. 3.