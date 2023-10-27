The Grey Muzzle Organization recently announced the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) are among the winners with a $10,000 grant.

AHS is one of 90 animal welfare organizations chosen from 370 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. In total, the organizations have received $848,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

Senior dogs like Grace, a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, whose oral health was affecting her overall health. Like many senior pets, Grace’s teeth had begun to decay. Eventually, her teeth became so painful, she could barely eat. Her owner knew she needed help, but he couldn’t afford the dental treatment Grace needed on his own, which prompted him to reach out to the AHS’ Pet Resource Center for help (www.azhumane.org/resources-to-keep-your-pet).

AHS says that, thanks to the Grey Muzzle Grant, the organization was able to help Grace get the care she needed. Now, after undergoing dental surgery, Grace is back at home with her beloved family, including her beloved owner and furry best friend. She can eat again free of pain, which has greatly improved her quality of life.

Over the past 15 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $4.6 million in grants to support senior dogs and help them find, and stay, in loving homes.

Learn more at www.azhumane.org or www.greymuzzle.org.