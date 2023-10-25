The City of Phoenix Youth and Education Office is looking for committed and passionate individuals age 50 and older to assist second- and third-grade students in increasing their reading fluency skills. The City of Phoenix, in partnership with AARP Foundation Experience Corps, is recruiting volunteers aged 50 and above to support a tutoring program designed to improve literacy skills for Phoenix elementary school students in second and third grade.

Opportunities are available at nine Phoenix school districts. Residents who love reading and inspiring Valley youth are encouraged to sign up for this opportunity.

For more information, contact ecphx@phoenix.gov or visit https://cop.samaritan.com/custom/501/volunteer_home to learn more about this and other opportunities available through the Volunteer PHX program.