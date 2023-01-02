Older Phoenix residents are invited to join the Social Security Administration’s ongoing retirement planning educational series, provided in partnership with The Area Agency on Aging Phoenix and hosted by the Phoenix Public Libraries.

Available programs include a Medicare 101 session on coverage options every first Tuesday of the month, followed by My Social Security 101 session a week later. These are free, live sessions with Q & A.

Contact the library at 602-262-4636 for times or for a phone-in option.