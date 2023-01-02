Hello and Happy New Year, North Central Neighbors!

As 2022 eases into 2023, many of you may be making New Year’s resolutions, and you are not alone in that.

Our New Year’s resolution here at North Central News is to continue to connect with you and our greater North Central community; to focus on the stories that are important to you, and to shine a spotlight on North Central residents and businesses doing amazing things in the community.

To do that, we need to hear from you. Please continue to send your story ideas, news tips, community event information or even just questions about things going on in your neighborhood. We will do our best to provide coverage and answers. Keep in mind that our editorial deadline is the 15th of the month.

We will also have some new ways for you to connect with us online in the coming months, as well as new ways to explore the news on our website this year.

In the meantime, we hope that you enjoy our January issue. The cover stories this month feature an organization that helps local families in need and a rezoning request for a proposed redevelopment project at Indian School Road and 22nd Street. Learn about Camelback High’s Link Crew in the School Days section on page 24, and check out the mother-and-daughter owned cafe and market featured in Food for Thought on page 38.

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net