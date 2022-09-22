Copyright system goes online

After more than two years of software development and extensive user-experience testing, in August the Library of Congress and the United States Copyright Office opened the new Copyright Recordation System of the Enterprise Copyright System, a new technology platform, for use by the general public.

“This is an important step in the Copyright Office’s Enterprise Copyright System modernization effort,” said Denise Wofford, assistant register and director, Office of Copyright Records, “and will allow the processing of a major portion of transfers of copyright ownership or other documents pertaining to copyright to be processed more quickly; improving the time it takes to complete requests from the public. Our intention for this launch, is to continue to expand access to the copyright system to as many members of the public as possible.”

Replacing a paper-based, manual process, members of the public can now use the online self-service portal found at http://record.copyright.gov to remit information about the transfer of copyright ownership.