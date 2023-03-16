MFV Expositions and Comexposium invites current and aspiring small business owners across the West Coast to register for and attend this year’s Franchise Expo West taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center March 31–April 1.

Working with the International Franchise Association, the event showcases a wide range of franchise brands and provides exclusive insight into various trends and growth plans for the future of franchising, offering an opportunity for both current and aspiring entrepreneurs to identify and begin pursuing their next business endeavor.

With franchise opportunities starting at investment levels as low as $5,000, Franchise Expo West is geared to help entrepreneurs explore opportunities and make connections with franchisors. Attendees will have the chance to meet face-to-face with many of the top franchisors from every industry.

The Expo will be held at Phoenix Convention Center, North Halls C-D, at 475 E. Monroe St. in downtown Phoenix. For additional information or to register for the event, visit www.franchiseexpo.com/west.