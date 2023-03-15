Tucked into its namesake historic Phoenix neighborhood, Windsor invites residents to stop in for “The Downbeat at Windsor.” The event features a lineup of jazz musicians, including Recordbar Radio and the Erik Olson Trio, livening up the patio with live music every Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. through the end of March.

Guests are invited to cozy up on Windsor’s heated patio to pair the smooth tunes with toasty bites from the kitchen and a limited-time bourbon-based cocktail feature, Maple Hot Toddie, with spiced bourbon notes, syrup and whiskey bitters and lemon juice poured in an Irish coffee glass garnished with lemon and blackberry.

Located at 5223 N. Central Ave., Windsor restaurant and bar offers a backyard-style patio, wine and beer on tap, a robust selection of prohibition cocktails and a kitchen that cranks out “casual and familiar bar food with an upscale twist.”

For more information, call 602-279-1111 or visit www.windsoraz.com.